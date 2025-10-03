Rain showers in scorching sun at Ladsavangi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rain made an unexpected appearance in Ladsavangi, and seven millimeters of rainfall were recorded in just ten minutes on Friday at around 5 pm.

The Ladsavangi area had been experiencing unbearable heat throughout the day on Friday. However, at 5 pm, while the sun was still blazing, a heavy downpour occurred for ten minutes. As water gushed through the streets, many residents expressed their astonishment at seeing rain in the middle of such intense sunlight. While light rain during sunny weather has been seen before, locals said this was the first time they had witnessed such a heavy shower under the scorching sun.