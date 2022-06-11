Rains, strong winds lash parts of old city

Half the city remains dry

Aurangabad, June 11:

Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed various parts of the old city on Saturday afternoon. It rained for about half an hour. The roads in the area were flooded. At the same time, half of the city including Cidco, Chikalthana and Garkheda area received only light showers.

The weather started to change in the city around 2 pm. Citizens were predicting heavy rains. But on the one hand, half the city had cloudy weather, while on the other hand, the sky was somewhat clear in the new city. There was rainfall in Chikalthana and Cidco area at 2.45 pm. Within minutes of the onset of the rains, the rains intensified in the old city.

Rains accompanied with strong winds caused people to take shelter. The rain literally turned the roads into ponds. A large amount of water was accumulated on the roads in Pahadsinghpura, Parvatinagar, University Campus, Barapulla Gate and Aurangpura. Motorists and pedestrians found it hard to make their way through the stagnant water.

1.3 mm rainfall

Rains lashed Cidco, Garkheda, Seven Hill and Beed Bypass area for a few minutes at around 3 pm. The MGM observatory recorded 1.3 mm rainfall till 7 pm. No rain was recorded at Chikalthana observatory till 5.30 pm.