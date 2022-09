Rainy Day at Pinks n Blues Preschool

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Pinks N Blues Preschool, Satara parisar organised a fun-filled Rainy Day event. They gathered in the open area of the campus with their raincoats, caps and umbrellas as it rained heavily. Some openly played in the rainwater and some sang songs like rain rain go away, barish aayi cham cham cham. Teachers guided them about do's and don'ts related to monsoon, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.