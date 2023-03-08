Raj Cloth Stores celebrates anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambajinagar

The third anniversary of Raj Cloth Stores at Akashwani was celebrated enthusiastically on February 27. A Satyanarayan Puja was organised on the occasion. The guests and customers took the advantage of the Mahaprasada. Considering the social commitment, a blood donation camp was also organised. It received a good response and as many as 61 people donated blood. Late Gagandas Kelani started Raj Cloth Store in Shahgunj in 1961. Later, two more showrooms were established at Jalna Road and Akashwani Chowk. Directors, Rajkumar, Vijaykumar, Nandkumar, Anilkumar, Harshad, Gaurav, Piyush, Kamlesh, and the entire Kelani family welcomes the guests and customers.