Raj Thackeray arrives in Aurangabad for meeting

Tributes to statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk

Aurangabad, April 30:

MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrived in the city at 5.15 pm on Saturday. After arriving in the city, he greeted the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. The party office bearers gave him a grand welcome.

A meeting of Raj Thackeray has been organized at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal at 6 pm on Sunday. There has been a lot of discussion about this meeting for the last few days. Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the State government till May 3, to remove the loud speakers from the mosques. Therefore, as there is a possibility of creating religious rift between the two communities, everyone's attention has been drawn to what Thackeray is going to say in the assembly. The decision to allow the meeting was put on hold till April 28 to avoid law and order issues.

The commissioner of police decided to grant permission after requesting reports from all parties. Preparations for the meeting gained momentum. A day before the meet, MNS president Raj Thackeray arrived in Aurangabad by car from Pune. He had a large convoy of vehicles with him. The convoy reached Kranti Chowk at 5:15 pm. Thackeray's convoy stopped near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. Youths had flocked to see Raj Thackeray. Flowers were showered on him. After greeting the statue, Thackeray left towards the hotel where he will be staying.