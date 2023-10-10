Rajabazar Jain Panchayat felicitates fast holders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple Rajabazar celebrated the Paryushan Parva by felicitating the devotees who fasted during Dasalakshana, Athai and Solah.

On Tuesday, a grand procession of fasting persons was taken out from the Rajabazar temple. The procession then went to the Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal premises, where the devotees were felicitated by the panchayat. They were given a certificate and a memento. In addition to the fasting persons, meritorious students were also felicitated by the panchayat. The event was attended by a large number of people from the Jain community. Kshama Pandey, Visakha Sethi, Dharmendra Patni and others were among those felicitated on the occasion.