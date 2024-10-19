Rajendra Janjal appointed Mhada's divisional chairman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former deputy Mayor and Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal was appointed as the divisional chairman of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) by the State government.

Because of this, Janjal has got the status of Minister of State. There was a vertical split in the Shiv Sena two and a half years ago. Janjal accepted the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and left Uddhav Sena at that time. He is the first district chief of the Shindesena.