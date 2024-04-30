Rajiv Gandhi Sci & Tech Commission team visits Sudamwadi school’s lab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission (RGSTC) inspected the computer laboratory of Zilla Parishad (ZP) School at Sudamwadi in Vaijapur tehsil on Tuesday.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University with the help of RGSTC established the computer laboratory through a research project. The then vice-chancellor of the university Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the laboratory on July 15, 2023. A team of officers of the Commission inspected the laboratory and was overwhelmed to see the computer literacy among students.

The chief officer of RGSTC Dr V V Mahajani, officer Dr Deepak Jagtap, the retired head of the Computer Science and Information Technolgy Department Dr R R Deshmukh, Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Babasonawne from MIT and Dr Smita Kasar were present. With the establishment of the computer laboratory, the students were learning computer lessons. The team also interacted with the students.

Box

Villagers demand compute lab

Villagers and school teachers from Nalegaon, Safiyabadwadi, Kolhi, and Achalgaon demanded that a similar laboratory should be established in their town. School Management Committee president Sandeep Pawar, vice President Padmakar Shevali, headmaster Sanjay Shinde, Dilip Dhamale, Jyoti Nikm, Seem Adhav, Ravindra Anarthe and, Ramrao Phalke were present.