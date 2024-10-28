Raju Shinde displays strength with nomination rally

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Uddhav Sena’s Aurangabad West candidate Raju Shinde filed two nomination papers on Monday afternoon, staging a strong show of support. The rally moved from Kranti Chowk to the Government Engineering College, with youth participants chanting “50 boxes, all okay” and holding boxes as a symbolic protest.

A grand rally took place at Kranti Chowk, featuring Shiv Sena leaders Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, candidate Raju Shinde, Suryakanta Gade, city chief Haribhau Hivale, and former mayors Nandkumar Ghodele and Tryambak Tupe and Women’s Wing officials. Leading thousands of supporters with torches and saffron scarves, chanting, "Move forward, Raju Bhau, we are with you," and "Long live Uddhav Thackeray."

Two nomination papers were filed.

At the Government Engineering College, Shinde submitted his two nomination papers to Election Officer Umakant Pardhi, accompanied by Shiv Sena leaders Khaire and Ambadas Danve, along with NCP city leader Khwaja Sharifuddin, Congress city president Yusuf Sheikh, and Suryakanta Gade.