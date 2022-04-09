Rakesh Tekait’s lecture on Apr 11

Aurangabad, April 9:

MGM University’s Journalism and Mass Communication College and Mahatma Phule Samaji Samata Pratishthan will jointly organise a lecture by Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait on April 11 to celebrate the 195th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Phule.

The lecture will be held at Rukhmini Hall of the university from 6 pm onwards on Monday. College principal Dr Rekha Shelke and the office-bearers of the Pratishthan appealed to all to attend the programme.