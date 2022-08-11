Rakhi Purnima celebrated with enthusiasm in the city

Sweets and gifts exchanged among brothers and sisters

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that reaffirms the treasured bond of love and care between brothers and sisters, was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the city. Feasting, merry-making and exchange of gifts marked the day as women tied rakhis on their brothers wrists praying for their well being, while brothers, in turn, vowed to protect them and gave gifts.

Markets were abuzz as shops selling colourful rakhis (sacred threads) of different shapes were thronged by hundreds of women. Sweet shops did brisk business as women bought sweets in large numbers. Gifts shops also saw a crowd of men looking for a unique gift for their sisters. Women from all walks of life and children tied rakhis on the wrist of their brothers.

The whole family had gathered from house to house. Rangoli was drawn in front of the houses on the occasion. Since it was Bhadra kaal, some organized the rakhi programme in the evening and others as usual during the day. Many brothers and sisters were dressed in traditional attire. Some brothers gave gifts while some gave cash. Traditional meal was prepared in nearly every household. Family chats were enjoyed till late in the night.

Markets abuzz till evening

Rakhi shops in the markets were open till 11 pm on Wednesday, on the eve of Rakhi Poornima. Women and girls were also seen buying rakhi till Thursday evening. There was a crowd in Aurangpura and Gulmandi. The wholesalers informed that the turnover was about Rs 2 to 2.5 crores in the sale of rakhi.