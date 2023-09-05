Raksha Bandhan at Pinks N Blues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pinks N Blues preschool celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm with the Pinks N Blues theme. Boys were called in blue attire and girls in Pink. Raksha Bandhan is known for fostering love, unity and respect within families and cherishes the bond between brothers and sisters. Students were explained the relationship between brother and sister. Girls tied Rakhis on brothers wrist. The environment was full of emotions and feelings.