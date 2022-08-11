Rakshabandhan at Sanskruti Global School

Aurangabad, August 11:

Rakshabandhan was celebrated with enthusiasm at Sanskruti Global School and Junior College, Harsul-Sawangi on Thursday. Principal Moralkar, vice-principal Geeta Moralkar and all the teaching staff were present. Rakshabandhan is a symbol of unbreakable bond between brother and sister. The importance of Rakshabandhan was explained to the students. The children gifted the greeting cards prepared by themselves to the sisters. Everyone enjoyed the programme.