Rally on World Tuberculosis Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, an awareness rally was organized from Shahgunj on Friday. The rally was inaugurated by the dean of the Government Dental College, Dr Shankar Dange.

The rally was concluded at the divisional centre of Maharashtra Health Sciences University via Juna Bazar post office. Dr Manisha Bhondve, Dr Avinash Lamb, Dr Virendra Vadgaonkar, Dr Sunil Savji, Dr Ganesh Kalyankar, Dr Shrikant Deshmukh, Dr Lata Kale, Dr Amit Vangikar, Dr Rajan Mahindra and Dr Sandeep Kamble were present.