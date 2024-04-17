Ram Navami celebrated with fervor, community harmony on display

Thousands throng Ram Temples across the city with chants of 'Siyavar Ramachandra ki Jai'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a joyous celebration of Ram Navami, marked by religious devotion and a display of communal harmony on Wednesday. Devotees thronged temples across the city, with chants of ‘Siyavar Ramachandra ki Jai’ and ‘Maryada Purushottam Shriram ki Jai’ filling the air.

Temples were adorned with vibrant decorations, adding to the festive atmosphere. At the Shri Ram temple in Osmanpura, Chelipura Hanuman Galli, Tilak Path Dagad Galli, Nagarkhanagalli, and Rajabazar, traditional ceremonies unfolded. Aarti rituals resonated with the spirit of the occasion, with devotees immersed in devotional hymns.

The Ram temple in Kiradpura witnessed a particularly large congregation. Leaders like union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state minister Atul Save, Shinde group spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsath, MVA candidate Chandrakant Khaire, MNS leader Sumit Khambekar, and others for the aarti. There was a huge rush of women devotees. All were given prasad.

The Samarth Shriram temple in Samarthnagar was another hub of devotion. Here, devotees swayed to the rhythm of cradle songs as they celebrated the child form of Sri Ram. Panjiri Prasad was distributed after the aarti.

Shriram temple in Kumbharwada, one of the city's oldest temples, drew devotees seeking blessings. Kirtans narrated the story of Lord Ram's birth, followed by the distribution of Panjiri and melon prasad. In Jyotinagar's Vitthal temple, an artistically decorated cradle held an idol of Lord Ram. Women devotees sang hymns and danced in celebration. Women at the Renukamata temple on Jalgaon road decorated the cradle with flowers and chunri.

Blood donation camp

Blood donation camps were organized at some temples, with over 100 people contributing. This initiative addressed the seasonal blood shortage.

Devotees distribute prasad

Devotees actively participated in prasad distribution. Many brought homemade offerings like panjiri, melons, and sweets to share with fellow devotees.

Social media abuzz

Social media witnessed the viral circulation of the occurrence – a sunbeam touching the forehead of Lord Rama's idol in Ayodhya. The citizens also exchange wishes on various social media platforms.

Communal harmony on display

The spirit of communal harmony was evident during the Rath Yatra held in the evening at the Kiradpura Ram Mandir. Muslim community members actively participated in the chariot procession, alongside their Hindu brothers. Former corporator Ibrahim Patel and others highlighted this participation as a testament to the city's peaceful social solidarity. The Rath Yatra, marked by rangolis and firecrackers, culminated at the temple by 7:30 pm.