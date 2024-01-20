Ram tattoos in trend among devotees in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Youths gear up for Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the Pran Pratishtha day of the Ramlalla idol in Ayodhya approaching, Ram devotees in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are getting Sri Ram tattoos on their bodies as a way to express their devotion.

The trend has become particularly popular among young people, with many getting tattoos of Lord Ram on their hands, chests, and even arms. Some are also getting tattoos of the phrase ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

Tattoo artists in the city say that they have been seeing a surge in demand for Ram tattoos in recent weeks. Some artists say that they are doing as many as 20 to 25 Ram tattoos per day.

The cost of a Ram tattoo varies depending on the size and complexity of the design. Simple tattoos can cost as little as Rs 300, while more elaborate designs can cost up to Rs 3,000.

Ram devotees say that getting a tattoo is a way to show their unwavering devotion to Lord Ram. They say that the tattoo will serve as a constant reminder of their faith, even when they are not able to visit a temple or participate in religious ceremonies.

Popular among youths

The trend of getting Ram tattoos is not new, but it has become more popular in recent years, especially among young people. They see it as a way to connect with their cultural heritage. It is likely that even more people will be getting Ram tattoos in the coming weeks, said Ram Kasture, tattoo artist.