Ramdev Baba visits Karad’s house

Aurangabad: Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba arrived in the city on Sunday evening. He visited the residence of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Cooperation Minister Atul Save, Dr Anjali Karad, Harshavardhan Karad, Rashmi Karad, BJP general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar, Gopinath Wagh and others were present. Ramdev Baba who will attend a programme in Jalgaon on January 30 arrived in the city today and has taken a halt at an industrialist’s house in N-3.