Rangoli exhibition gets good response

Aurangabad, May 15

A tow-day Rangoli Lifestyle wedding exhibition organised at Agrasen Bhavan on May 15 received overwhelming response from the customer. Today is the last day of the exhibition and the residents should take advantage of this unique opportunity, appealed the organisers.

Exhibition Rangoli has created a a special place in the minds of the fashion lovers as a foremost fashion and lifestyle exhibition. An array of special collections and wedding collection has been exhibited and professionals from various cities have exhibited their products in the exhibition. A wide range of ladies apparel for festivals and weddings, jewellery, bed-sheet, footwear,hair accessories, art, designer kurti, sarees, Indo-Western, home decors items and others are available in more than 50 stalls.

Organisers said, the wedding apparels is the centre of attraction. This exhibition has been organised at various cities on 175 occasions. This year, new products have been exhibited for sale including beautiful flowers, decorate piece, Saint Arts Wooden items, premium artifacts and home furnishing. It is an unique opportunity for the customers for shopping.

Caption: Rangoli Fashion and Lifestyle Wedding Exhibition is receiving overwhelming response from the women customers.