Ranjana gets Ph D in History

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 4, 2023 09:50 PM 2023-02-04T21:50:02+5:30 2023-02-04T21:50:02+5:30

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Ranjana Uttamrao Tribhuvan in History. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Buddha Dhamma and Bahmani Dharmamadhil Sanskritik Sangharsh (A D 300 to 600)’ under the guidance of Dr Pushpa Gaikwad, research guide and head of Department of History, Bamu.

