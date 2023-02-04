Ranjana gets Ph D in History

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Ranjana Uttamrao Tribhuvan in History. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Buddha Dhamma and Bahmani Dharmamadhil Sanskritik Sangharsh (A D 300 to 600)’ under the guidance of Dr Pushpa Gaikwad, research guide and head of Department of History, Bamu.