Ranjangaon Gram Panchayat cracks down on Crime

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Ranjangaon Gram Panchayat, known for its affluence in the industrial belt, has resolved to crack down on illegal activities within its jurisdiction. These unlawful operations are being blamed for a surge in criminal incidents in the area.

In a decisive move, the Gram Panchayat unanimously passed a resolution during its monthly meeting, vowing to eliminate these activities. A formal representation, along with a copy of the resolution, was submitted to the Police Commissioner and other relevant authorities on Thursday. “The rise in crime due to illegal operations is unacceptable. We are committed to restoring law and order in the area,” said a Gram Panchayat member.

Call for action

The representation, signed by the Sarpanch, Gram Vikas Officers and Gram Panchayat members, highlights the urgency of addressing this issue. A copy of the document has also been forwarded to MP Sandipan Bhumre, urging him to take up the matter for immediate action.