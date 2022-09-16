Rape accused shielded due to backing of Janjal

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The accused in the rape case Jyotiram Dhongde is being shielded due to the backing of Shiv Sena district president (Shinde faction) Rajendra Janjal. Hence, the police are not arresting him, alleged the victim in a letter submitted to the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta. She also threatened in the letter to commit suicide, if accused Dhongde is not arrested.

Mukundwadi police on September 10, registered a case against Dhogde on the charges of rape, cheating, forcible abortion, attempt to kill and others. However, he has not been arrested even after seven days.

The victim alleged that Dhongde is an activist of Janjal. As the Shinde group is in power in the state, the police are shielding him. An investigation should be conducted to find who is pressurizing the police, she demanded in the letter.

She also threatened to commit suicide if the accused is not arrested and justice is denied to her.

It may be noted that a woman had immolated herself at police commissionerate a few days back due to negligence of police action. Hence, the letter of the rape victim has gained importance. When contacted Janjal, he refused to comment on this issue.