Rape accused used branded items despite meager salary

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Accused in a rape case, Jyotiram Dhongde Patil worked as a contractual worker in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) water supply department. Although his salary is just Rs 9,000, he used costly branded items bought with the money of the victim, which has been unveiled in the police investigation. Dhongde is absconding for the past four days after the case was registered with the Mukundwadi police station.

Every day new information is coming to the fore about Dhongde in the police investigation.

The sources said, he had a meager salary but he used an expensive iPhone, branded clothes, watches, and shoes bought with victim's money. The police have sought details about his hotel bills and bank account. Money had been transferred from the bank account of the victim to his account on several occasions. Every week, they used spent her money on expensive hotels and purchasing.

Dhongde is also a political activist and recently joined Shinde fraction of Shiv Sena. It is also said that he is an activist of an influential leader and hence there is a delay in the arrest of the accused. He is absconding for the past four days, but not a single team of police has been sent to search him.

Meanwhile, the victim has alleged that he is not being arrested due to political backing. She threatened to commit suicide if justice is denied to her.