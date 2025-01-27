Rape case filed, accused attempts Suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 19-year-old girl’s courageous complaint led to the filing of a rape case against 25-year-old Ravi at the MIDC Waluj Police Station recently.

In a desperate turn of events, the accused Ravi Raju More attempted suicide by ingesting poison after learning that charges had been pressed against him. According to the victim's statement, Ravi had taken explicit photos of her using her mobile phone and threatened to release them on social media. He also made disturbing threats to kill her father and repeatedly assaulted her at a lodge near Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar. The case was officially registered on Friday, and just a day later, Ravi attempted suicide upon hearing the news. He was rushed to Ghati Hospital for treatment, where his condition is currently stable. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade, who is working to gather further evidence in the case. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the case unfolds, with many in the community left shaken by the grim nature of the allegations.