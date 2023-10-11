Rape victim consumes poison; accused hangs himself

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man raped a 19-year-old girl threatening her to kill her brother at Railgaon in Sillod tehsil on October 9 night. Out of fear of defamation, the girl tried to commit suicide by consuming poison and is being treated in the sub-district hospital in Sillod. After the case was registered, the accused committed suicide by hanging himself at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday at around 8 am.

Police said, the accused Machindra Ramu Ghodke (25, Relgaon) had been chasing the victim for the past few days. He then threatened her that he would kill her brother if she did not meet him. Later, he took her to a rented house and raped her. Out of fear, the girl consumed poison on Tuesday. Her relatives immediately rushed her to the sub-district hospital, where she was being treated.

After the incident, the brother of the victim and Machindra had a severe fight in which both were injured. The doctors asked Machindra to go to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. Meanwhile, based on the complaint lodged by the victim a case was registered against him with the Sillod rural police station.

Instead of going to the hospital, Machindra went to his sister's house at Chhatrapati Sambhajingar. When he came to know that a case was registered against him, he committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday morning.