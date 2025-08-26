Rape victim hit by car, threatened to kill her

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangart: An unknown car hit the victim of a rape case near the District and Sessions Court recently. Shortly after the accident, the victim alleged in her complaint that adv Santosh Sartale threatened to kill her if she did not withdraw the case. Based on this, a case was registered against the driver (MH 20 GK 8983) adv Santosh Sartale at Vedantanagar Police Station.

It may be noted that on the complaint of the 27-year-old victim, a case of rape was registered against adv Mahendra Bhagwan Nainav at Cidco Police Station. In this case, the young woman made a complaint with the Commissioner of Police that her life was in danger as the Cidco police had not arrested Mahendra yet. So, she was given police protection.

The victim and the female constable were going to the court at 1 pm on August 13. The accused driver suddenly stopped his car in front of her moped. The victim and the female constable lost their balance and fell on the road because of this.

Some time later, when the victim went to court, she also alleged in her complaint that Sartale had threatened her to withdraw the complaint. The Vedantanagar police registered a case on August 25, on this.