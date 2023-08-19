Rare angioplasty with stenting performed at Dhoot Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A rare angioplasty with stenting IVL C2 ballon surgery was performed on a 63-year-old woman at Seth Nandlal Dhool Hospital successfully recently. The patient is in good condition and was given discharged on Saturday. The hospital has claimed that it is the first of its kind of surgery with the latest equipment in Maharashtra (except Mumbai).

Briefing the press, HOD & Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr Vilas Magarkar said, the patient had persistent chest pain and shortness of breath due to a severe long hard calcified blockage in a coronary artery of the heart and it required extremely complex coronary angioplasty with stenting.

The long lesion warranted the need for an IVL balloon with the ability to emit 120 sonic wave pulses during the surgery and hence this instrument was brought. The patient underwent a successful angioplasty using this latest technique of intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) with C2 balloon, to remove hard calcified blockages in the artery.

In this surgery, Dr Magarkar was assisted by Dr Praveer Lathi, Dr Rohit Walse, Dr Devendra Borgaonkar and Dr Munir Ahmed. The cardiac anesthesia part was managed by Dr Sujit Khade.

Trustee Rajkumarji Dhoot, administrator Dr Himanshu Gupta and finance head Sushil Mantri congratulated all the doctors and staff for the achievement.