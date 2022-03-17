Rare surgery of pheochromocytoma carried out on minor boy

Aurangabad, March 17:

The rare pheochromocytoma surgery was carried on a minor boy in MGM Hospital successfully. The patient is a nine-year-old boy from Bidkin who had been suffering from dizziness and vomiting for the past three months. When the doctors examined the boy, he had hypertensive encephalopathy due to high blood pressure (230/140).

The cause of high blood pressure at such a young was a tumour of the adrenal glands that clings to both kidneys. The tumour is called pheochromocytoma which usually affects persons between the ages of 20 and 50 and is very rare in children.

After admitting patient Siddhart Bhausaheb Jadhav to the hospital, Dr Pratibha Aute and intensive care specialist Dr Vinod Ingle brought his high blood pressure under control. Head of Surgery Department Dr Praveen Suryawanshi said that a lump was found in the adrenal gland on both sides of the patient. The doctors accepted the challenge and conducted the surgery through laparoscopy.

Dr Vinod Ingle, Dr Vasanti Kelkar, Dr Haseeb, Dr Madhuri Engade and others were in the team. The patient is now completely cured. All the medicines of the patient will be stopped soon. Dr Rajendra Bohra was also present at the briefing.