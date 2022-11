Rashtranirman Dharmasohala from Nov 28

Aurangabad:

A Rashtranirman Dharmasohala has been organised between November 28 to December 5 to commemorate the death anniversary of Janardan Swami (Maungiriji) Ellora. The progammes will be held at Ellora (Aurangabad), Ojhar (Nashik), Puntamba (Ahmednagar) and Gondgaon (Jalgaon) under the guidance of Swami Shantigiri Maharaj.

A 70x70 feet Yadnya Mandapa has been constructed for the programme. The Yadnyamandap will have 33 Yadnya Kund. Religious events like Japanushthan, 33 Kundatmak Karyasiddhi Yagna, Sarth Eknathi Bhagwat Parayan, Akhand Nandadeep, Abhishek, Nama Sankirtan, wrestling competition and a mass marriage ceremony will be organised.