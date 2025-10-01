Rasta Roko on Paithan road, Solapur–Dhule highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The hunger strike by Deepak Borade demanding reservation for the Dhangar community entered its 15th day on Wednesday. In support, road blockades were held across Maharashtra, including Paithan Road and the Solapur–Dhule Highway.

The protest on Paithan Road was led by Punyashlok Sena founder Ankush Gatkal, who accused political leaders of betraying the community. He recalled the 2014 Baramati protest, where written assurances by CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena’s Subhash Desai allegedly misled the community.

“BJP, Modi, Fadnavis, and even Uddhav Thackeray are equally responsible for this betrayal. Despite repeated promises, our demands remain unmet. This fight will now be decisive,” Ankush Gatkal said.