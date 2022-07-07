Re-inspection for 'PPP' of Super Speciality block

Aurangabad, July 7:

A re-inspection was done by a three member committee to provide services and facilities in the Super-Speciality Block in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) through Public Private Partnership (PPP) on Thursday.

The committee had earlier inspected the Super Specialty Block on November 18, 2021 to provide services through PPP. After that, on April 19, a team of 8 people had again inspected the block. Now, a three-member team from the agency from Mumbai conducted an inspection for two days and reviewed the facilities. Various equipment and machinery has been allotted for the super specialty block. In the first phase, 219 posts have been sanctioned. Dialysis and MRI is currently being done here. Heart patients are also being treated through the outpatient department.

Attention on the new government

During a meeting in the GMCH on January 25, the then medical education minister Amit Deshmukh was asked by media representatives about the privatization of the super-speciality block. He had clarified that the block will be developed through PPP. This policy has been adopted as per the recommendations of the Niti Ayog. Now that the new government has been formed, it will be interesting to see whether the PPP policy is taken further or will it be run by the government.