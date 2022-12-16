Reach Lasur to Vaijapur in only 17 minutes

Aurangabad : It takes only 17 minutes to reach Vaijapur from Samruddhi expressway via Lasur (Hadas Pimpalgaon) interchange. Also, as the toll for the car is only Rs 30, this option has become very convenient for the citizens.

Samruddhi expressway has not only benefited Nagpur and Shirdi citizens but it has also become a good option to go to other places. Time and fuel are also being saved by this route. At present, it takes one to one and a half hours to reach Vaijapur via Dahegaon. The Samruddhi expressway will reduce this time of the motorists to only 17 minutes.