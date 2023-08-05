Reaction on demise of Prataprao Borade

Dr Shashank Dalvi (VC, MGM Institute of Health Sciences): Prataprao Borade who played an important role in the progress of JNEC was the most famous principal among students. He worked continuously for the all-around development of students. His death has caused a huge loss to education. Whole MGM family shares in the grief of the Borade family.

Housing Minister Atul Save, MLCs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale, Minister Namdevrao Gadekar, Vice Chairman Dr P M Jadhav, Dr Sudhir Kadam, Dr Nitin Kadam, former union Minister Jaisinghrao Gaikwad, Former Minister Anil Patel, Former MP Uttamsingh Pawar, Former MLA Kalyan Kale, Former legislator Kishore Patil, Padmakar Muley, Madhukar Anna Muley, Subhash Lomte, Annasaheb Khandare, Arvind Gore, Manisha Tope, Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Ardad, Ankush Bhalekar, Bhausaheb Rajle, Aniket Lohiya, Dr Narendra Kale, Kautikrao Thale Patil, Baba Bhand, F M Shinde, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dada Gore, Pundalikrao Atkare, Harishchandra Laghane, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar, Dattabhau Pathrikar, Principal Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, Nilesh Raut, Jagannath Kale and dignitaries all principals, directors, heads of departments and professors paid tributes to Principal Borade.