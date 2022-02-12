Reaction
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2022 10:55 PM2022-02-12T22:55:01+5:302022-02-12T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad got world fame due to Rahul Bajaj. His departure has taken a heavy toll on the business sector. ...
Aurangabad got world fame due to Rahul Bajaj. His departure has taken a heavy toll on the business sector. Many people in the state including Marathwada got employment due to Bajaj. Bajaj is a two-wheeler exporter in Asia. Rahul was deeply aware of his social commitment. With his departure, active leadership has been lost, said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union minister for state for finance.Open in app