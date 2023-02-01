Reactions for budget part 4

The budget has conveniently set aside burning issues such as inflation, unemployment and economic disparity. Budget has increased financial outlay for farm credit, rebate of 1 percent interest rate and additional credit guarantee for SME, MSME, additional subsidy for housing thus to give impetus to the concerned sectors and beneficiaries is a positive feature in the budget. Amendments proposed in Banking Companies Act, Banking Regulation Act and RBI Act are not clear.

-Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary, MSBEF

Heading towards the world's third largest economy

The government has made a good effort to live up to the test of past, future and present. The provisions of capital expenditure in ascending order is also significant in order to maintain the pace of development in the future. This makes the third largest economy in the world definitely moving. Attention has also been given to agriculture, health and education.

- Mukund Kulkarni, entrepreneur

All areas covered

The budget presented by the center is the budget of Amrit Kaal. It is promoting youth, women, senior citizens, agriculture, industry and cooperative sector. India is on the way to becoming an economic superpower. Both agriculture and farmers will get a boost. There is provision for development of the medical sector, tourism sector. The opposition should understand the budget rather than make accusations.

-Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance

Emphasis on domestic tourism growth

The budget has made positive announcements for the tourism sector. Emphasis has been placed on the growth of domestic tourism. 'Dekho Apna Desh' scheme announced. 50 tourism centers in the country will be developed. If Aurangabad is included in this, tourism will benefit greatly. Also, 50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air transport.

- Jaswant Singh, Chairman, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation.

Strengthening the agriculture sector

The budget of the Central government is to strengthen agriculture and farmers. Along with this, provisions have been made keeping in mind the common and middle class man. This budget will bring a big revolution in the agriculture sector. The Central government has definitely succeeded in giving a comprehensive budget as many new provisions have been made as compared to the previous budget.

-Sandipan Bhumre, Guardian Minister, Aurangabad.