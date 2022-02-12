Reactions for Rahul Bajaj news with intro

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj (83), synonymous with Bajaj Auto, died in Pune on Saturday. Under his leadership, Bajaj Auto grew leaps and bounds. The news of his demise came as a blow to the industrial sector. As the news of the industrialist's death spread, tributes started pouring in from the industrial sector of Aurangabad.

My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. He played an important role in the development of Aurangabad, Pune and the country. His role was very crucial in setting up Bajaj in Aurangabad. It was because of him that the Waluj industrial area has grown and flourished. I had met him personally during the inauguration of Bajaj company in 1984. He always preferred to give business to local industrialists from Aurangabad. Various development works were carried out through CSR throughout Marathwada, We have lost a great industrialist, said Praful Malani, president of the Marathwada Chamber of Commerce.

Rahul Bajaj played a very crucial role in setting up Bajaj in Aurangabad. The plant was set up in 1984 and since then it has changed the whole scenario of Aurangabad industrial area. He took a lot of efforts in making Bajaj what it is today. The Waluj industrial area has flourished because of Bajaj. Not in the industrial sector, but Bajaj is also serving people by setting up hospitals. He was a very simple person. Despite being a big industrialist, he used to live in the premises of the Bajaj Akurdi plant. I remember walking past his bungalow everyday while I was an engineer trainee at Akurdi. The industrial fraternity will miss such humble businessmen, said CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju.

The country has lost a pioneer industrialist. Rahul Bajaj shared a strong bond with Aurangabad and was very fond of the city. It was his vision to set up a plant in Aurangabad. Bajaj Group grew in his leadership. The CSR activities the group undertook under his supervision helped a lot of people. Bajaj has played an important role through CSR in setting up of the flag post at Kranti Chowk, incubation centre in BAMU, Bajaj Hospital and also building CMIA building. Hundreds of ancillary units rely on Bajaj for business. The industrial sector will never forget his contribution, said former CMIA president Ashish Garde.