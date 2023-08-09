Ready engineer incubation programme for student

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has introduced the 'Ready Engineer – Magic Startups' (REMS) incubation programme, supported by Tata Technologies Limited.

REMS aims to empower student startups and budding entrepreneurs from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Maharashtra and Karnataka, aiding them in converting innovative ideas into viable commercial products and services. Selected startups will receive up to Rs 50,000 in seed funding and personalized mentorship from Magic, along with co-working spaces and networking opportunities at the Magic Institute office. Furthermore, these startups will be featured in India's first virtual exhibition, Tata Technologies Magic Innovation Hub (TMIH). Interested participants can register for REMS via http://bit.ly/REMStartup until August 15. For inquiries, contact contact@magicaurangabad.com.