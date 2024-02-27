Real Estate Construction and Its Effects on the Environment

Shivaan Darda

The expanding population and rapid industrialisation have been a bane for our world. And today, I wanted to talk about the incessant construction that has taken over most cities in India.

Recent data highlights that the real estate industries are a major contributor to the GDP of developing nations. This sector's share rose from 6.1% to 8.2% between 2010 and 2022. In addition, rates of urbanization have skyrocketed, with 600 million people expected to live in cities by 2031. However, this astonishing development has given birth to environmental issues like land degradation, loss of biodiversity, depletion of resources and waste generation.

Sustainable Solutions

● Green building practices: Encouraging the use of eco-friendly building techniques and lowering energy consumption can be achieved by supporting the implementation of green building standards like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

● Urban Planning: Effective techniques that emphasize green areas, smart cities, and sustainable development, can go a long way in making cities more eco-conscious.

● Recycling: Encouraging the reuse of building materials can remarkably cut waste production and lessen the need for additional resources.

● Integration of Renewable Energy: Using sources such as solar power and bioenergy in building projects can help cut down the carbon footprint of structures.

Undoubtedly, the increase in real estate development in India has boosted the country's economy, but the environment has suffered as a result. The data presents a compelling picture, motivating stakeholders to collaborate in the direction of a future in which sustainability and progress coexist harmoniously.