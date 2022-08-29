Real estate developers demand for one-window scheme

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The real estate developers have to go at various places for taking several permission. Hence, a one-window scheme should be implemented for them in Municipal Corporation, demanded Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Aurangabad branch president Nitin Bagadiya to co-operative minister Atul Save. On which, Save assured to consider the demand positively.

Save was the chief guest during the general body meeting of CREDAI held here on Sunday. Former president Rajendra Singh Jabinda, Pramod Khairnar, Devanand Kotgire, Papalal Goyal, Sunil Patil, Ravi Vattamwar and Narendra Singh Jabinda, Akhil Khanna, Vilas Chaudhary, Sangram Pathare, Anil Munot, Sunil Raka, Panjab Taur, Rohit Suryawanshi, Ajeet Bapat, Balaji Yerawar, Prashant Amilkanthwar, Deepak Kulkarni, Bhaven Sukhiya, Vinod Agrawal, Gopesh Yadav, Sameer Malkhare, Nilkanth Nagpal, Saurabh Gupta, Sahil Kasliwal, Shweta Bhartiya and Hema Sukhiya were present.

The officials demanded to the minister that the limit of city survey should be increased, 7/12 Extract should be convered into PR Cards, efforts should be taken for bring big industries in the city, Cidco’s 26 villages should be included under Aurangabad Authority.

Save said, the builders and developers work for the beautification of the city. The demands made by them are viable and he will discuss these issues at the government level, he assured.