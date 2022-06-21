Rebellion of Shinde speaks for all true Shiv Sainiks

Aurangabad, June 21:

Many leaders and activists from Aurangabad city worked with Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. That time, Shiv Sainiks were ready to sacrifice everything for the party. But Sena has changed over time. Today, the party command has agreed to establish power with those against whom we have fought all our lives. The old Shiv Sainiks expressed the view that the step taken by Eknath Shinde after two and a half years is a representation of every Sena activist.

Mistake to go with the Congress

I have served as the first district chief of Sena. There are more than 200 cases on me. I fought with the Congress and NCP all my life. But the decision to form an alliance with these parties was disappointing for us. No one could say anything in front of the leadership. In the last two and a half years, the Congress-NCP has been dominating everywhere in the ministry. Only Shinde used to meet MLAs. There was no chance of meeting Chief Minister. Therefore, Shinde took this extreme step, said Subhash Patil, the first Sena district chief.

Will Shiv Sena end slowly

Worked in various positions in corporation from 1988 to 2000. We sacrificed our life for Hindutva. It is very sad to see this condition of Sena today. The party was once a symbol of true Hindutva. Look at the state of the party today. Sharad Pawar consciously led Mahavikas to end Sena. He was supported by Sanjay Raut. If Sena's journey continues like this, one day it will be end. The decision to go with the Congress-NCP in 2019 was wrong, said Avinash Kumawat, former standing committee chairman.

Shiv Sena is bitter Hindutva

Bitter Hindutva was the only word to describe Sena. If you look at the recent journey, it was very wrong. Sena took votes of MIM MLAs. Balasaheb always used to say, no matter what happens, he will not go with the Congress. The role played by Shinde is appropriate. This origin came out of the mind of a true Shiv Sainik, said Radhakrishna Gaikwad, former house leader.