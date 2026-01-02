Rebels withdraw nominations after party assurances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rebel candidates who had filed independent nominations against official party candidates were persuaded to withdraw after meetings with senior leaders on Friday.

They were promised government committee positions, party promotions, and work contracts. The deadline for withdrawal was 11 am to 3 pm on Friday. Leaders from various parties had been persuading rebels since Thursday, particularly in prabhag 21, 22, and 27 of Zone 7. Shinde Sena leaders, BJP ministers, and UBT Sena officials personally met or called rebels, resulting in most withdrawing their forms. In Pundaliknagar, a BJP rebel woman candidate demanded a written assurance for government cmmittee induction before withdrawing. As no written promise was provided, she refused to withdraw, her husband said.