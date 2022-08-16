Record rush at tourist spots on Independence Day

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Tourists thronged the tourist spots in the city on the occasion of Independence Day. The rush continued till late in the night.

Archaeological sites and ancient monuments in the district are visited by tourists from all over the country. On the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', it was directed that no fee should be charged at ancient monuments and archaeological sites across the country between August 5 and 15. During this period, tourists enjoyed seeing the beauty of historical monuments in the district without tickets. Taking advantage of the Independence Day holiday, the citizens came out of their homes on Monday and rushed to the tourist spots in the city and district. Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves, Daulatabad Fort and other destinations in the city were seen thronged by tourists. It started raining in the afternoon. Still, the crowds of tourists continued. There was no space for parking vehicles at Aurangabad Caves and Bibi Ka Maqbara.

E-vehicle at Ellora caves

Superintendent of Archeological Survey of India, Aurangabad division Milan Kumar Chawle informed that the E-vehicle service was inaugurated on August 13 in Ellora Caves.