Recycling laws should be stricter than banning plastic

AME: Seminar on 'Export and Business Opportunities in Plastics Industry' held

Aurangabad: There is a misconception about plastic worldwide that it is harmful to the environment. In fact, plastic is one of the most beautiful and amazing things in the world, without which one cannot imagine daily life. The plastic industry officials opined that there is a need to tighten and enforce the plastic recycling laws.

A seminar on 'Export and Business Opportunities in Plastics Industry' was held on the second day of Advantage Maharashtra Expo organized at Auric Shendra DMIC. Experts Srikrishna Amlekar and Mrinali Ille guided the participants on behalf of Plex Council of plastic entrepreneurs. Amlekar said, "The plastic business is growing at an annual rate of 8.2 percent. The annual turnover of India's plastics business is Rs 3 lakh crore. India consumes 18 to 19 kg of plastic per person annually. There is a huge opportunity for Indian industries in the field both domestically and in exports.” Mrinali Ille said, "We are aware of the very limited use of plastic. But, it is used in agriculture, medical, textile, optic, horticulture, electrical, packaging and manufacturing of daily use items. If plastic waste management norms are strictly followed, there is nothing else like it.” Srisundu Mukherjee, entrepreneur Sunil Raithatha, representatives of BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil, GAIL and Mazagon Dock participated. Massia’s Kishore Rathi and Manish Agarwal interacted with the experts. Massia vice president Anil Patil and Sahil Pendse were present.

Huge opportunity for plastic export

Entrepreneur Raithatha said, "Plastic industry is divided into two types namely production and processing. Both industries are interdependent. There are more than 50,000 plastic entrepreneurs in the country. Also, 95 percent of them are MSMEs. We focus on the domestic market. But there is a huge opportunity for plastic exports. The government has many schemes for the plastic industry.”