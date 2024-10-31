Reddy Co. sanitary workers hint at protest for wages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There are around 3,000 contract workers in the municipal corporation. About 90 per cent of these contract employees are facing a Diwali without pay. Workers from Reddy Company have indicated plans for protests, which could put the municipal administration in a difficult position during the festival.

The administration has ensured that permanent employees receive their salaries, which has further fuelled the anger of the contract workers. Various agencies have been hired by the municipal corporation for different tasks, and they employ workers. However, payments from the corporation to these agencies must be made before the workers receive their salaries. Delays in payments from the corporation often force agencies to pay workers from their own pockets.

Employees were hopeful that they would receive their salaries before Diwali, especially after permanent employees received advance payments, goodwill grants, and regular salaries. Administrator G Sreekanth instructed some agencies to pay from their funds, but only one or two complied. The rest have not paid, leading to discontent among contract workers.

The garbage collection workers have specifically warned of a strike. If they indeed take action, the municipal corporation will struggle to implement alternative arrangements. The failure to pay employees before a major festival like Diwali has drawn sharp criticism from labour organisations. Gautam Kharat and Gautam Landge have demanded immediate payment for these workers.