Redefining Smart Bus travel experience through Chalo App

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Smart City Development Corporation Limited (SCDCL) has decided to develop ‘Chalo’ app on the lines of Mumbai’s BEST Bus Services in the city. There are 90 smart buses worth crores of rupees plying on different routes in the city, but the response from the passengers to the use of urban transport is not as per expectation.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner and SCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) G Sreekant held a meeting to review the progress of bus service at the Smart City headquarters. The deputy chief executive officer (DyCEO) Saurabh Joshi, manager Ram Pavnikar, specialist Sagar Ingle, project manager Faiz Ali, Rishikesh Ingle and others attended the meeting.

An expert Priya Singh gave a presentation on the app before the officials. The administrator gave a few suggestions.

Later on, he announced the development of an app to encourage people to utilise the public transport services in large numbers. Earlier, a team of Smart City officials had been on a study tour to Mumbai and witnessed the operations of ‘Chalo’ app by BEST.

What is the Chalo app?

The app aims at providing a one stop solution for the passengers to travel conveniently and enjoy hassle-free experience on wheels. The app offers live bus tracking, status of seat availability in each bus, touch n pay facility of buying digital tickets through Chalo Card, etc. It is hoped that the app will increase the bus passengers onboard and enable SCDCL to render quality services. It will also help the smart city administration to plan the schedule of buses and make other necessary arrangements for the convenience of passengers.