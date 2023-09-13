Reduce screen time, pay attention towards religious pursuits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As the Paryushan Parva continues its fervent celebrations, Jain devotees are receiving profound spiritual guidance from Munishree Hansbodhi Vijayji.

Speaking at the festival, held at the Vimalnath Jain Temple in Jadhavmandi, Hansbodhiji said that the importance of reducing screen time and redirecting one's energies towards religious pursuits and community service.

Munishree Premhansa Vijayji held a special sermon on the second day of Paryushan Parva on Wednesday, emphasizing the sanctity of all life forms. He urged people to adopt non-violence, respect all living beings, and embrace a vegetarian lifestyle, noting its transformative impact on one's mindset.

Hansbodhi Vijayji highlighted the preciousness of human life and implored individuals to lead meaningful lives by upholding purity in their thoughts, actions, and conduct. This resonated with the Jain community's core values of ahimsa and spiritual growth.

The festival will culminate on September 19, featuring a series of auspicious events including annual Samvatsari Maha Parva 'Pratikraman' at 4 pm, and a grand Maha aarti, followed by Bhakti Bhavna by Kumarpal Maharaj. Large number of devotees were present.