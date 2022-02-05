Reduce transpotation expenses to develop trade and industry: Gadkari

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

“It is essential to reduce the expenditure on transportation to accomplish the development of trade, commerce and agriculture in the Maharashtra state”, opined union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

He was speaking during the installation ceremony of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) at Mumbai on Saturday. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad was also present.

Initially, Gadkari welcomed the newly appointed MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi by presenting him presidential trophy followed by the installation ceremony of the newly elected office bearers. The programme was telecast live on Facebook U-tube and twitter. Gandhi read the blue print of the work for six years.

Gadkari mentioned the economy of Maharashtra is the fastest growing in the country. Everyone should concentrate on encouring exports and reducing imports. MACCIA should conduct a district wise study and made a blue of industrial development. The coming era will be of electric vehicles and ethanols and farmers should take advantage of this situation, he said.

Dr Karad, former textile minister Prakash Awade, former minister Raj Purohit also spoke on the occasion.

Along with Gadkari and Dr Karad, senior vice president Umesh Dashrathi, chairman of board of trustees Ashish Pednekar, vice president Karunakar Shetty, Ravindra Gangave minister Aawade and former president Santosh Mandlecha were present on the dais.

Office bearers, trustees and industrialists were present.