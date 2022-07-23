Regions advocates feted for legal services

Aurangabad, July 23:

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG), as a moral gesture, acknowledged the contribution of 13 advocates, who are practicing law in trial courts at the tehsil and district level in the Marathwada region, for more than 40 years, during the State Lawyers Conference, held in the city, today.

The judges at the Supreme Court of India Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Abhay Oka, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sambhaji Shinde and Chairman of Bar Council of India Manankumar Mishra felicitated 90-year-old R S Patil (Latur), J T Desale (Dhule), S U Mote (Beed), D E Jadhav (Latur), Kazi K A Mujtaba (Nandurbar), D R Kharsade (Osmanabad), R L Nangare (Pathardi-Ahmednagar), Subhash K Barlota (Aurangabad), N H Gugale (Ahmednagar), B T Kawarkhe (Hingoli), R R Patil (Jalgaon), L G Chinchtaklikar (Parbhani) and D K Hande (Nanded).