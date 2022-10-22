Registration begins convocation ceremony

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started registration for the researchers to receive Ph D degree in the convocation ceremony.

The 62nd convocation ceremony will be held on November 19. Pioneer of Supercomputer Vijay Bhatkar will be the chief guest while Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagatsingh Koshyari will preside over.

The degrees will be conferred on those students who have completed undergraduate, postgraduate, M Phil and Ph D in 2020 and 2021. A total of 565 Ph D holders will receive the degree in the convocation ceremony. The researchers can register up to October 31.

Box

D Litt to be conferred after 12-yrs

The university has honoured 16 prominent personalities from different fields with D Litt so far. This year, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief MP Sharad Pawar and union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be honoured with D Litt. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that various committees would be formed for the convocation.

VC Dr Yeole took a review meeting recently. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsat, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amritkar and Dr Walmik Sarwade and director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza and Dr Pravin Yannawar were present.