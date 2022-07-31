Registration date for Foreign Scholarship extended up to Aug 5

Aurangabad, July 28:

The Higher and Technical Education Department (HTED) on Thursday extended the online registration date for Foreign Scholarship to be given to meritorious students of the general category, up to August 5.

Those students whose parents or family members' collective annual income is below Rs 8 lakh in the financial year 2021-22 are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The registration began on June 3 while its last date was July 8. The date was extended up to July 22 for the first time. Following the request of candidates, the date was given an extension up to August 5 for the second time.

The candidates can apply through the link (https://foreignscholarship2022.dte.maharashtra.gov.in) and submit the hardcopy of the application form to the regional office of the Joint Director of Technical or Higher Education up to August 8.

The aspirants can take admissions for postgraduate diploma (PGD) or postgraduate (PG) or Ph D in the colleges and universities which have ranking before 200 in Times Higher Education (THE) or Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Ranking. There are 20 seats while 10 of them are for Ph D research.