Registration date for LLB CET extended up to June 22

Aurangabad, May 31:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has given a third extension for online registration to the common entrance test (CET to be conducted for LLB-three years course admissions. Now, law aspirants can register up to June 22.

The Cell started registration on March 24 and its last date was April 12. The date was extended up to April 25 for the first time.

Following requests from students, the registration was extended up to April 29 for the second time. As candidates had some technical problems, the third extension for the registration was given up to June 22. The hall ticket will be issued in candidates' login from July 13 onwards.

The youths will take the LLB-CET on August 3 and 4 in multiple sessions across the State for the academic year 2022-23. The registration fee for the open category candidate is Rs 800 while for reserved group youths, it is Rs 600.

Over 68 K registered online last year

A total of 68,875 candidates registered for the examination for the academic year 2021-22 while 17,350 were admitted for the law course.

Mock test to be available for practice

The questions will be objective multiple-choice questions with four options. There is no negative marking. The time allotted is two hours. The questions will be available in English and Marathi languages. The mock test link for practice will be provided for the candidates to prepare for the test.

Contents of the syllabus

The syllabus of the test contains four sections. They are as follows;

-- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning

-- General Knowledge with Current Affairs

--Logical and Analytical Reasoning

--English- Vocabulary, Idioms, Phrases, reading and reasoning abilities